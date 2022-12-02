Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with triple camera and 5,000mAh battery: Price inside

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. The new device comes as a successor to the Infinix Zero 5G that was launched in February this year. Details about the Indian availability of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 are yet not known.

