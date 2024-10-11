Infinix Zero Flip camera details revealed ahead of October 17 India launch: All you need to know
Infinix Zero Flip will launch in India next week, potentially undercutting the Motorola Razr 50. Key features include a triple 50MP camera, a high-refresh AMOLED display, and a powerful MediaTek processor, with fast charging capabilities.
Infinix is all set to launch its first flip phone in India, Infinix Zero Flip in India next week. While the pricing of the Zero Flip hasn't been revealed yet, it is being speculated that the smartphone could even beat Motorola Razr 50 to become the cheapest flip phone available in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, Infinix has also started a lot of features about the Zero Flip.