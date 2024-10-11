Infinix is all set to launch its first flip phone in India, Infinix Zero Flip in India next week. While the pricing of the Zero Flip hasn't been revealed yet, it is being speculated that the smartphone could even beat Motorola Razr 50 to become the cheapest flip phone available in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, Infinix has also started a lot of features about the Zero Flip.

In a recent teaser image, Infinix revealed that the Zero Flip will come with a triple 50MP camera setup which will include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 50MP ultra wide with dual LED flash and a 50MP Samsung sensor for selfie shooter which will be capable of shooting up to 4K 60fps videos.

Moreover, Infinix says that the Zero Flip will come with a dedicated AI Vlog Mode, a dual view mode and compatibility for Go Pro. Notably, these features wouldn't be entirely new given that we have already seen a glimpse of them with the Infinix Zero 40 that was launched just last month.

Infinix Zero Flip specifications:

Infinix Zero Flip has already been launched in Malaysia, giving us a peek at the expected specifications of the upcoming device. The Zero Flip could come with a 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. There will also be a 3.64 inch external AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The Zero Flip is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and paired with the Mali G77 MC9 GPU. There could be support for up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.



The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with a dual speaker setup, tuned by JBL. The Zero Flip may come with a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging.

