Infinix Zero Flip India launch on October 17: Price, display, processor, camera and other expected specifications
Infinix will launch its first flip phone, the Zero Flip, in India on October 17. Competing with budget models, it features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, and dual 50MP cameras. Expected price is under ₹50,000.
Infinix is gearing up to launch its first ever flip phone in India, Infinix Zero Flip in India on October 17. The Zero Flip will be interesting launch given that it will be only among the few budget flip phones in the country, taking on the likes of Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Fantom V Flip 5G.