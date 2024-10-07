Infinix is gearing up to launch its first ever flip phone in India, Infinix Zero Flip in India on October 17. The Zero Flip will be interesting launch given that it will be only among the few budget flip phones in the country, taking on the likes of Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Fantom V Flip 5G.

Infinix Zero Flip:

Infinix Zero Flip has already been launched in Malaysia, giving us a peek at the expected specifications of the upcoming device. The Zero Flip could come with a 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. There will also be a 3.64 inch external AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The Zero Flip is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and paired with the Mali G77 MC9 GPU. There could be support for up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

On the optics front, there could be a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the Zero Flip is likely to be equipped with a 32MP sensor with built in flash.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with a dual speaker setup, tuned by JBL. The Zero Flip may come with a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging.

Infinix Zero Flip price (expected):

Infinix Zero Flip was launched at a price of 10,65,000 Nigerian Naira, which corresponds approximately to ₹53,500. However, it is likely that Infinix could price the Zero Flip under the sub ₹50k price range in India, undercutting the Motorola Razr 50.

