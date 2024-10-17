Explore
Infinix Zero Flip launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset: Check price, specs and more

Infinix has launched the Zero Flip, its first clamshell foldable phone in India, featuring a 6.9-inch inner display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and up to 16GB RAM. Priced at ₹54,999, it offers discounts and advanced camera capabilities.

Priced at ₹54,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Infinix Zero Flip is available in two colour options, Blossom Glow and Rock Black.
Priced at 54,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Infinix Zero Flip is available in two colour options, Blossom Glow and Rock Black.

Infinix has launched its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India. The device, which was unveiled on Thursday, features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover screen. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Pricing

Priced at 54,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Infinix Zero Flip is available in two colour options, Blossom Glow and Rock Black. However, during the initial launch period, the handset will be offered at a discounted price of 49,999 through Flipkart starting from 24th October. Additionally, customers using SBI credit or debit cards can avail a further 5,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to 44,999.

Specifications and Features

Running on Android 14 with Infinix’s XOS 14.5 interface, the Zero Flip promises two future Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. The device’s main display is a full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling, offering smoother visuals and responsiveness. The outer cover display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In the camera department, the Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with dual 50MP cameras on the outer screen, including a primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 50MP inner camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

The phone's additional features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual JBL-tuned speakers for enhanced audio quality. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Infinix has included a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups.

 

Published: 17 Oct 2024, 03:51 PM IST
