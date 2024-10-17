Infinix Zero Flip launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset: Check price, specs and more
Infinix has launched the Zero Flip, its first clamshell foldable phone in India, featuring a 6.9-inch inner display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and up to 16GB RAM. Priced at ₹54,999, it offers discounts and advanced camera capabilities.
Infinix has launched its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India. The device, which was unveiled on Thursday, features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover screen. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.