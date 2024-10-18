Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Which is best flip phone in India under ₹50,000? Check detailed comparison
Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Zero Flip is effectively priced at ₹44,999 while the Motorola Razr 50 can be purchased with bank offers at rs 44,998. The two phones are the only good flip options available under ₹50,000 price segment.
Infinix has just launched its first-ever flip phone in India, the Infinix Zero Flip, which the company claims is the first flip phone in the country in the mid-premium price segment. While Infinix is the fifth brand to introduce a flip phone in India, it currently faces competition only from the similarly priced Motorola Razr 50. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two devices, covering aspects from price to display, processor, and more.