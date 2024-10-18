Infinix has just launched its first-ever flip phone in India, the Infinix Zero Flip, which the company claims is the first flip phone in the country in the mid-premium price segment. While Infinix is the fifth brand to introduce a flip phone in India, it currently faces competition only from the similarly priced Motorola Razr 50. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two devices, covering aspects from price to display, processor, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50 Price: The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at ₹49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, with introductory bank offers, the phone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹44,999.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50 is listed at ₹64,999 on Amazon. With a ₹5,000 coupon and a ₹10,000 bank discount available with certain bank cards, the effective price drops to ₹44,998, making it nearly ₹5,000 more expensive than the Infinix Zero Flip.

Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Top things to know Display: Infinix Zero Flip features a 6.9-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 color gamut, along with a 3.64 inch cover display.

On the other hand, the Razr 50 boasts a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It also includes a 3.6-inch external pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor and RAM: Infinix Zero 50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, based on 6nm architecture and paired with Mali G-77 MC9 GPU. It comes with 8GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor (based on a 4nm process) and is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

Camera: In the camera department, the Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with dual 50MP cameras on the outer screen, including a primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 50MP inner camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

The Razr 50 comes with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Software and battery: The Motorola Razr 50 runs on the Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the new device. The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Running on Android 14 with Infinix’s XOS 14.5 interface, the Zero Flip promises two future Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Infinix has included a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups.