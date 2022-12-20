Infinix has expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G with a price tag of ₹29,999. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Infinix claims that the device can power up from 0 to 100% in just 12 minutes. Here’s everything you need to know about the new phone

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G price and availability

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is offered in a single variant. It packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The handset carries a price tag of ₹29,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options of the device.

It will be available in India via Flipkart and offline retail stores. The handset will go on sale from December 25. Introductory offers include 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. Buyers can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI on the phone’s purchase.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is a dual SIM phone. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm octa-core processor that comes paired with 8GB RAM. Storage on the device is 256GB which can be expanded using a microSD card. Users can also expand the RAM virtually on the phone up to 13GB.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The screen offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs on XOS based on Android 12 operating system.

To perform the camera duties, the handset boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It comes paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies, the device features a 32MP camera at the front.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 180 watt Thunder Charge fast charging. For conenctivity, the handset is equipped with 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6. Users will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.