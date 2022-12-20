Infinix Zero Ultra 5G comes to India: Details on pricing, features and more

Infinix has expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G with a price tag of ₹29,999. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Infinix claims that the device can power up from 0 to 100% in just 12 minutes. Here’s everything you need to know about the new phone

