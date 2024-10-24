Infnix Zero Flip goes on sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specifications and all you need to know
The Infinix Zero Flip, priced at ₹49,999, can be purchased for ₹44,999 with introductory offers. It boasts a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, dual 50MP cameras, and runs on Android 14. The phone supports 400,000 folds and includes a 4,720mAh battery.
Infinix Zero Flip, the first ever flip phone from the Transsion sub-brand, is going on sale in India with bank offers and discounts with an effective price of ₹44,999. At this price, this is the cheapest flip phone from the company, with the Motrola Razr 50 closely following with an effective price of around ₹50,000.