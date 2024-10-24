The Infinix Zero Flip, priced at ₹ 49,999, can be purchased for ₹ 44,999 with introductory offers. It boasts a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, dual 50MP cameras, and runs on Android 14. The phone supports 400,000 folds and includes a 4,720mAh battery.

Infinix Zero Flip, the first ever flip phone from the Transsion sub-brand, is going on sale in India with bank offers and discounts with an effective price of ₹44,999. At this price, this is the cheapest flip phone from the company, with the Motrola Razr 50 closely following with an effective price of around ₹50,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Zero Flip price and launch offers: The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at ₹49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, with introductory bank offers, the phone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹44,999. The Zero Flip goes on sale at 12PM today and can be bought from Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Zero Flip specifications: Infinix Zero Flip features a 6.9-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 color gamut, along with a 3.64 inch cover display. The screen of Zero Flip can be adjusted anywhere between 30 degree to 150 degree and Infinix claims that the phone can withstand 400,000 folds.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, based on 6nm architecture and paired with Mali G-77 MC9 GPU. It comes with 8GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the camera department, the Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with dual 50MP cameras on the outer screen, including a primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 50MP inner camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.