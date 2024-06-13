Understanding the distinctions between fixed-speed and inverter air conditioners (ACs) is essential when selecting one for your home or office. A fixed-speed AC functions at a constant speed, turning on and off to maintain the desired temperature. This cycle can result in increased energy consumption and less precise temperature control. On the other hand, an inverter AC utilizes a variable speed compressor that adjusts its speed according to the cooling demand. This continuous operation ensures more consistent temperatures and improved energy efficiency.

Although inverter ACs may have a higher upfront cost, their ability to regulate power usage leads to significant energy savings and quieter operation in the long term. Therefore, the decision between fixed-speed and inverter ACs depends on your priorities, including initial investment, long-term energy savings, and desired comfort levels.

Who should choose inverter ACs?

Inverter air conditioners offer a great option for people and families who are looking for improved energy efficiency, better temperature regulation, and long-term savings. By adjusting the compressor speed to match cooling needs, inverter ACs can effectively lower electricity bills and reduce power consumption, making them a smart choice for those who are conscious of energy usage. Additionally, these ACs operate efficiently, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions, which is beneficial for the environment. Moreover, in extreme climates, these units excel in maintaining consistent indoor temperatures, even during harsh weather conditions, providing enhanced comfort and reducing strain on the AC unit.

Pros and Cons of Inverter AC

Pros Cons Maintains a steady indoor temperature without fluctuations Higher initial cost Operates at a lower noise level Many users may find the advanced features to be intricate Adapts to extreme weather conditions, delivering consistent comfort levels Higher repair and maintenance costs Adjusts compressor speed to match cooling demand, reducing electricity consumption

Top picks for inverter AC

1. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

Looking for an air conditioner for a small room? Blue Star's 0.8-ton split AC is the perfect choice. It features an inverter compressor for efficient cooling. Experience ultimate comfort with Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, and Self Clean Technology. The copper condenser coil ensures durability and minimal maintenance. Enjoy quiet operation with a noise level of just 28 dB. Plus, it's energy-efficient and user-friendly with stabilizer-free operation and eco mode.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Noise Level: ‎32.5 dB

Cooling Power: 0.74 Kilowatts

Dimension: 28.5 x 71.5 x 19.4 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter compressor for optimal efficiency Not suitable for larger rooms Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep features

2. Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Experience the Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC with 7 in 1 Convertible Modes and True AI Mode for precise cooling. Perfect for large rooms, its 2-ton capacity creates a soothing atmosphere. The copper condenser coil guarantees efficient cooling and durability. Breathe clean air with the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter. Take control of your AC with ease using the AI-enabled Miraie Mobile App or voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. Enjoy a comfortable and energy-efficient indoor environment.

Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 2 ton

Noise Level: 39 dB

Cooling Power: 6.2 Kilowatt

Dimension: 23.5 x 107 x 29 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity High energy consumption Wi-Fi control and voice commands features

Featuring an innovative inverter swing compressor, the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers outstanding energy efficiency with a high ISEER (5.2) rating. Ideal for cooling medium-sized rooms, it operates quietly at a noise level of 38 dB(A). Noteworthy attributes include Dew Clean Technology for improved air quality, Triple Display for monitoring power consumption and error codes, and a copper condenser coil for efficient cooling and easy upkeep. This air conditioner ensures consistent cooling performance even in extreme ambient temperatures of up to 54°C.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Noise level: 38 dB

Cooling power: 5.28 kW

Dimension:22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, MTKM50U, White)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comes with copper condenser coil Higher initial cost Quiet operation with lower noise level

4. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Indulge in the epitome of comfort and innovation with the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This advanced appliance effortlessly blends versatility and style, granting you the ability to customize its cooling capacity to perfectly suit your needs while conserving energy. With its sturdy copper condenser, it guarantees enduring and efficient cooling performance. The I-Sense Technology feature intelligently adapts settings to ensure optimal comfort, setting a new standard in cooling technology. If you are in search of an air-conditioner that combines power, elegance, and contemporary features for a smaller space, look no further than this exceptional product.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Noise level:‎37 dB

Energy efficiency: 3 star

Capacity: 1 ton

Dimension: 21 x 84.9 x 28.9 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper condenser for durability Need regular maintenance Comes with Intelligent I-Sense Technology

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

Discover unparalleled cooling comfort with the Carrier 1.5-ton inverter split AC. Tailor your cooling experience to perfection with its Flexicool technology and versatile 6-in-1 mode. Immerse yourself in pure and invigorating air thanks to the high-density filter, auto cleanser, and Hydro Blue Coating that promote a wholesome environment. This AC is intelligently designed with features such as the CRF alert and refrigerant leakage detector, ensuring optimal efficiency and your safety. Experience uninterrupted cooling with its stabilizer-free operation and make the most of convenient functions like sleep mode and auto restart.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Noise Level: ‎32 dB

Cooling Power: 4800 Kilowatt

Dimension: 22 x 85 x 27 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexible cooling options Some buyers may find the features complex to use Stabilizer-free operation

Why should you choose a Fixed speed AC?

Fixed-speed air conditioners are a popular option for individuals looking for a cost-effective cooling solution. They usually come with a lower price tag than inverter ACs, making them a great choice for those on a budget. Their straightforward technology means easier upkeep and potentially reduced repair expenses. Fixed-speed ACs work well in smaller rooms or spaces with moderate cooling requirements, delivering consistent performance without the intricacies of variable-speed settings. Moreover, in areas with mild weather conditions that do not require extreme temperature regulation, fixed-speed units can provide dependable and efficient cooling without the added cost of inverter models.

Pros and cons of fixed speed ACs

Pros Cons Economical and budget-friendly Operates at a constant speed, leading to higher electricity bills Less complex technology Can be noisier due to frequent start-stop cycles Easier to maintain and repair Less effective at maintaining a consistent indoor temperature Consistent cooling performance without variable-speed adjustments Less sensitive to power fluctuations

Top picks for fixed AC

6. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a compact, efficient cooling solution for small-sized rooms up to 100 sq. ft. This model features a non-inverter compressor with Power Chill operation for quick cooling. It includes advanced functionalities such as a Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, and Fast Cooling. It operates quietly at 32 dB(A) and maintains performance in temperatures up to 50°C. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling and requires low maintenance, while Coanda airflow ensures uniform cooling.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Noise Level: ‎32 dB

Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatt

Dimension: 80 x 22.9 x 29.8 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with air purification, dehumidification, and self-diagnosis May not be sufficient for larger rooms Power chill operation for quick cooling

7. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2022 Model, 3200FL, R32-RAS.B312PCAIBA, White)

With a fixed speed compressor, the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC provides a noise-free experience and budget-friendly operation. This AC has a 3 star energy rating and consumes 706.76 units per year. It offers multiple modes like Auto, Cool, Fan, and Dry Mode to enhance humidity control. Additionally, it comes with features like an LCD remote, auto fan speed, auto restart, environmentally friendly refrigerant, and ultra-quiet performance.

Specifications of Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Noise Level: ‎36 dB

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatt

Dimension: 22.2 x 78 x 28 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lower initial cost Suitable only for small to medium rooms Copper condenser coil ensures better cooling

8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWGMR)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a cost-effective and convenient choice for medium-sized rooms. This AC model is equipped with a non-inverter compressor and holds a 5 star energy rating, ensuring efficient power consumption with an annual energy usage of 1072.14 units. It incorporates blue fins coils to enhance cooling performance, inner grooved copper tubes for increased durability, and additional features like cooling at 48°C ambient temperature, a clean air filter, LED display, self-diagnosis capability, auto restart function, strong dehumidification, and remote control operation.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Noise Level: ‎53 dB

Cooling Power: 4.95 Kilowatt

Dimension: 66 x 71 x 43 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star rating ensures excellent energy savings Higher noise production during operation Blue fins coils and copper tubes enhance durability

9. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL50U, White)

Equipped with a non-inverter compressor and Power Chill function, this AC ensures rapid cooling. It boasts a 3 Star energy efficiency rating and a copper condenser coil for enhanced cooling performance and minimal upkeep. Operating at a noise level of 38 dB(A), it can effectively cool spaces with ambient temperatures of up to 50°C. Additional features such as Coanda airflow, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, and Fast Cooling make it a versatile choice.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Noise Level: ‎38 dB

Cooling Power: 5.05 Kilowatt

Dimension: 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even cooling distribution with power airflow Higher upfront cost Features air purification, dehumidification, and self-diagnosis

10. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a practical cooling solution with a non-inverter compressor. This unit delivers an affordable and straightforward cooling experience. With a 3 Star energy rating and an annual energy consumption of 4750 units, it ensures energy efficiency. The AC is equipped with a copper condenser coil for improved cooling performance and minimal maintenance, along with a range of special features such as a timer, glow light button, auto swing, anti-rust coating, LED display, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, turbo mode, easily detachable panel, low gas detection, ultra-silent operation, ice wash, and filter clean indicator.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Noise Level: ‎56 dB

Cooling Power: 1.53 Kilowatt

Dimension: 74.5 x 66 x 43 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with copper condenser coil and anti-rust coating Can be noisier with 56dB level Includes timer, sleep mode, turbo mode, and self-diagnosis

Top 3 features of both inverter and fixed speed ACs

Best Inverter AC Capacity Noise level Features Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 ton 32.5 dB Gold Fins, Comfort Sleep, Self Clean Technology, Multi Sensors Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 2 ton 39 dB Hidden Display, Smart AC- Wi-fi enabled, MirAie App enabled Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 38 dB Inverter Compressor,Dry Mode,Self- Diagnosis,Air Purification Filter Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1 ton 37 dB 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, I Sense Technology Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 32 dB Inverter Compressor, High Density Filter Best fixed speed AC Capacity Noise level Features Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 ton 32 dB Copper, PM 2.5 Filter Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 1 ton 36 dB Long air throw, Odour-free air, My Mode, Ambience Light Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 ton 53 dB Clean Air Filter, LED Display, Self-Diagnosis Function, Auto Restart Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 1.5 ton 38 dB Inverter Compressor,Dry Mode,Self- Diagnosis,Air Purification Filter,Dehumidifier Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 ton 56 dB Stabilizer free operation within 230 voltage range; LED Temperature Display

Best value for money AC



Inverter AC

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC This model offers versatile cooling modes, energy efficiency, and inverter technology for optimal performance. It combines affordability with advanced features, making it a smart choice for those seeking value without compromising on quality.

Fixed speed AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC Economical and easy to install, this AC delivers reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms. With a 3-star energy rating, copper condenser coil, and numerous convenient features, it offers excellent value for its price point.

Best overall AC

Inverter AC

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Renowned for its efficient inverter technology, this AC ensures consistent cooling and energy savings. Its compact size, quiet operation, and advanced features make it a top choice for small rooms, offering exceptional overall performance.

Fixed speed AC

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC Combining quick cooling, low noise, and advanced features like air purification and dehumidification, this AC provides excellent performance for small spaces. Its durability and reliable brand reputation make it a standout option in its category.

Similar articles for you:

Best 1.5 ton non-inverter AC: Top 6 energy saver models to consider this summer for efficient usage

Best AC brands 2024: Explore trusted brands like Lloyd, Daikin and Carrier with our top 10 picks

Best 5 Star AC: Discover the top 10 picks for fast and efficient cooling

FAQs

Question : Are inverter ACs more energy-efficient than fixed speed ACs?

Ans : Yes, inverter ACs are generally more energy-efficient because they adjust compressor speed according to cooling needs, reducing energy consumption compared to fixed-speed ACs that operate at full capacity even when not needed.

Question : Do inverter ACs cost more upfront than fixed speed ACs?

Ans : Typically, inverter ACs have a higher initial cost due to their advanced technology and energy-saving features. However, they often result in lower long-term energy bills, offsetting the initial investment.

Question : Which type of AC is better for extreme climates?

Ans : Inverter ACs are better suited for extreme climates as they can maintain consistent cooling even in fluctuating temperatures. Their variable-speed operation adapts to changing conditions, ensuring comfort and efficiency.

Question : Do inverter ACs require more maintenance than fixed speed ACs?

Ans : Both inverter and fixed-speed ACs require regular maintenance, including cleaning filters and checking refrigerant levels. Inverter ACs may have additional components, but they do not necessarily require more maintenance if properly cared for.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!