I/O 2025: Google introduces Android XR platform with Gemini AI for smart glasses and headsets

Google has announced Android XR, a new platform designed to bring its Gemini AI assistant to wearable devices including smart glasses and headsets. The development, unveiled during the company’s I/O developer conference, represents an expansion of Gemini’s presence beyond phones, TVs, and cars into head-mounted displays.

Advertisement

Android XR is described as a platform tailored for the “Gemini era”, enabling AI to provide contextual, hands-free support. By integrating cameras, microphones, and optional in-lens displays, the new glasses are intended to allow users to interact with apps and digital tools without having to use their phones. The glasses work in tandem with smartphones and are capable of displaying private information within the lenses when needed.

During the demonstration, Google showed how the glasses could be used in everyday scenarios such as sending messages, setting appointments, navigating with real-time directions, and translating languages in real time. A notable use case included live subtitles appearing during a multilingual conversation.

The company said the AI can interpret visual and audio input, offering assistance based on what the user sees or hears. The idea is to make the experience more natural and responsive, though practical use and public reception will determine its viability.

Advertisement

In terms of design, Google revealed partnerships with eyewear brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, aiming to make the devices more wearable in public settings. Future collaborations with firms such as Kering Eyewear are also planned.

Alongside glasses, Google is continuing its partnership with Samsung, with plans to co-develop a software and reference hardware platform that extends Android XR support to other devices. Samsung’s upcoming headset, known as Project Moohan, is expected later this year.

While promising various capabilities, Google also acknowledged privacy as a central concern and has begun prototype testing with selected users to assess social and ethical implications. The company did not share a public release timeline for the smart glasses but indicated that developer tools for Android XR would become available by the end of 2025.