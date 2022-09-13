iOS 16 update rolled out: Here are 18 iPhones that changed with new features

The all new iOS 16 brings a host of updates including personalised lock screen, edit or unsend an iMessage, use the full-screen music player, get fitness rings without Apple watch, improvements to Photos and many more.
Apple, a Cupertino based company, rolls out its latest update for operating systems in iPhones, iOS16 on Tuesday. This update is scheduled to start at 10P, IST. Apple announced the same at its annual event, Far Out on September 07, 2022 where it launched the latest iPhone series, Apple watch 8 series, and AirPods Pro second-generation.
These upgrades are the biggest updates that iPhones will get. Will all the iPhones get the upgrade to iOS16? Down below is a list of iPhones that would get the iOS16 update support, meaning these listed iPhones are compatible with the latest iPhone upgrade.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Apple handset comes in four storage options which are 128GB, 256GB, 128GB, and 1TB.
iPhone SE 2022
It was launched this year and is the most affordable iPhone to run on iOS 16. The device is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.
iPhone 13 Pro
It sports a 12MP TrueDepth front camera and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with dual SIM technology. The device supports wireless charging.
iPhone 13 Mini
It is the last of the Mini series iPhone and it is powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The device sports a 5.4-inch OLED display.
iPhone 13
The device features a 6.1-inch display and runs on A15 Bionic chipset. It is one of the most popular models of Apple’s 2022 portfolio.