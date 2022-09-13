Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  iOS 16 update rolled out: Here are 18 iPhones that changed with new features

iOS 16 update rolled out: Here are 18 iPhones that changed with new features

The all-new Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP camera- largest camera sensor on an iPhone ever.
3 min read . 04:37 PM ISTLivemint

  • The all new iOS 16 brings a host of updates including personalised lock screen, edit or unsend an iMessage, use the full-screen music player, get fitness rings without Apple watch, improvements to Photos and many more.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple, a Cupertino based company, rolls out its latest update for operating systems in iPhones, iOS16 on Tuesday. This update is scheduled to start at 10P, IST. Apple announced the same at its annual event, Far Out on September 07, 2022 where it launched the latest iPhone series, Apple watch 8 series, and AirPods Pro second-generation.

Apple, a Cupertino based company, rolls out its latest update for operating systems in iPhones, iOS16 on Tuesday. This update is scheduled to start at 10P, IST. Apple announced the same at its annual event, Far Out on September 07, 2022 where it launched the latest iPhone series, Apple watch 8 series, and AirPods Pro second-generation.

The all new iOS 16 brings a host of updates including personalised lock screen, edit or unsend an iMessage, use the full-screen music player, get fitness rings without Apple watch, improvements to Photos and many more.

The all new iOS 16 brings a host of updates including personalised lock screen, edit or unsend an iMessage, use the full-screen music player, get fitness rings without Apple watch, improvements to Photos and many more.

These upgrades are the biggest updates that iPhones will get. Will all the iPhones get the upgrade to iOS16? Down below is a list of iPhones that would get the iOS16 update support, meaning these listed iPhones are compatible with the latest iPhone upgrade.

These upgrades are the biggest updates that iPhones will get. Will all the iPhones get the upgrade to iOS16? Down below is a list of iPhones that would get the iOS16 update support, meaning these listed iPhones are compatible with the latest iPhone upgrade.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Apple handset comes in four storage options which are 128GB, 256GB, 128GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Apple handset comes in four storage options which are 128GB, 256GB, 128GB, and 1TB.

iPhone SE 2022

It was launched this year and is the most affordable iPhone to run on iOS 16. The device is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone SE 2022

It was launched this year and is the most affordable iPhone to run on iOS 16. The device is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 13 Pro

It sports a 12MP TrueDepth front camera and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with dual SIM technology. The device supports wireless charging.

iPhone 13 Pro

It sports a 12MP TrueDepth front camera and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with dual SIM technology. The device supports wireless charging.

iPhone 13 Mini

It is the last of the Mini series iPhone and it is powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The device sports a 5.4-inch OLED display.

iPhone 13 Mini

It is the last of the Mini series iPhone and it is powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The device sports a 5.4-inch OLED display.

iPhone 13

The device features a 6.1-inch display and runs on A15 Bionic chipset. It is one of the most popular models of Apple’s 2022 portfolio.

iPhone 13

The device features a 6.1-inch display and runs on A15 Bionic chipset. It is one of the most popular models of Apple’s 2022 portfolio.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a 6.7inch Super Retina display, powered by A14 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a 6.7inch Super Retina display, powered by A14 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 Pro series brought LiDAR cameras to the premium iPhones.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 Pro series brought LiDAR cameras to the premium iPhones.

iPhone 12 Mini

This smartphone from Apple made its debut in 2020. It sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina display.

iPhone 12 Mini

This smartphone from Apple made its debut in 2020. It sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina display.

iPhone 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 runs on A14 Bionic chipset and offers a 6.1-inch display. It was the first premium affordable handset from Apple to sport an OLED screen.

iPhone 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 runs on A14 Bionic chipset and offers a 6.1-inch display. It was the first premium affordable handset from Apple to sport an OLED screen.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the bigger screen variant of iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the bigger screen variant of iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro

This phone sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display and it is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. The device was launched in 2019 with night photography mode.

iPhone 11 Pro

This phone sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display and it is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. The device was launched in 2019 with night photography mode.

iPhone 11

It is the most affordable smartphone of 2019. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch display and it was the last iPhone to launch with an LCD screen.

iPhone 11

It is the most affordable smartphone of 2019. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch display and it was the last iPhone to launch with an LCD screen.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone of 2018. It sports a 6.1-inch LCD display and it is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone of 2018. It sports a 6.1-inch LCD display and it is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

iPhone Xs Max

It sports a 6.5-inch screen with IP68 rating for water resistance. The device is the bigger screen variant of iPhone Xs.

iPhone Xs Max

It sports a 6.5-inch screen with IP68 rating for water resistance. The device is the bigger screen variant of iPhone Xs.

iPhone Xs

It was launched in 2018, and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display. The device is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

iPhone Xs

It was launched in 2018, and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display. The device is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

iPhone X

The iPhone X was launched along with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It was a special edition phone launched at Apple’s 10th anniversary.

iPhone X

The iPhone X was launched along with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It was a special edition phone launched at Apple’s 10th anniversary.

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and it is the bigger variant of iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and it is the bigger variant of iPhone 8.

iPhone 8

It was launched in 2017 and it is powered by A11 Bionic chipset. This is the most affordable earliest generation iPhone to receive the iOS 16 update.

iPhone 8

It was launched in 2017 and it is powered by A11 Bionic chipset. This is the most affordable earliest generation iPhone to receive the iOS 16 update.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.