iOS 18.2 developer beta rolls out with GenMoji, Image Wand, ChatGPT integration with Siri and more
Apple has finally rolled out the first developer beta for iOS 18.2, giving users a first look at many of the Apple Intelligence features that are yet to released for the wider public. Notably, iOS 18.2 has been a much-awaited update by iPhone users because it brings with it support for features like Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration for Siri, Visual Intelligence, advanced writing tools and more.