Apple has finally rolled out the first developer beta for iOS 18.2, giving users a first look at many of the Apple Intelligence features that are yet to released for the wider public. Notably, iOS 18.2 has been a much-awaited update by iPhone users because it brings with it support for features like Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration for Siri, Visual Intelligence, advanced writing tools and more.

For the uninitiated, Apple had announced its artificial intelligence features dubbed Apple Intelligence at the WWDC 2024 conference. However, unlike every year, these updates were not in time for the release of this year's iPhone 16 series and users have been waiting since then for Apple to rollout the AI features it promised earlier in the year.

New Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2 developer beta:

1) Image Playground: Apple is finally providing iOS 18 users the ability to generate images using its AI model. There is a standalone Image Playground app on iOS 18 which allows users to create their image based while Apple also provides some more suggestions like costumes, items, or locations based on a conversation in the messages app or even your notes. However, the images generated via the Image Playground feature are cartoonish for now and do not provide a photorealistic output for now.

2) Genmoji and Image Wand: The new Genmoji feature uses AI to help create some brand new emoji's which are then stores neatly inside the emoji keyboard. Genmoji also allows users to create emojis of their close ones with Genmoji being able to access date from the People album in Photos app.

Meanwhile, undoubtedly one of the coolest feature of new update is Image Wand. It allows iPad users to convert their rough sketches in the Notes app into a full fledged image using just text prompts.

3) ChatGPT integration with Siri: Apple is finally bringing ChatGPT integration to Siri, meaning it will be able to get help from OpenAI's chatbot whenever it is in over its head. Apple had said that users will be consulted before their requests are sent to ChatGPT, while their IP addresses will be masked and OpenAI will not be able to store any requests.

Notably, Apple users do not need to sign in to their ChatGPT account to process the requests but they can do so if they have a paid subscription.