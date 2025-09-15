iOS 26 arrives on September 15: Eligible devices, Liquid Glass design, Intelligence upgrade and more

Apple has announced that iOS 26 will be available from 15 September 2025, introducing a redesigned interface and expanded use of artificial intelligence across supported iPhone models. The software update, unveiled earlier this year, is set to become one of the company’s largest operating system revisions in recent years.

Features Liquid Glass design The most visible change comes with the introduction of “Liquid Glass”, a new design language applied consistently across the system. The approach gives apps, icons and controls a translucent appearance with optical qualities intended to resemble glass. Apple says the aim is to provide a sense of fluidity and uniformity across its devices.

On the Lock Screen, the time display adapts dynamically to the chosen wallpaper. Notifications shift position to ensure the central subject of a photograph remains visible, while a subtle three-dimensional effect is activated when the device is moved. The Home Screen also gains redesigned app icons with options for light and dark appearances, colour tints or a clear, see-through style.

Control Centre elements and in-app controls have been reworked to respond to their surroundings, reflecting and refracting colours and shapes while morphing fluidly to focus on content. The company describes this as a way to make the operating system feel more coherent across applications.

Apple Intelligence integration Artificial intelligence features have been expanded under the banner of “Apple Intelligence”. Live Translation can automatically convert text in Messages into another language, provide captions during FaceTime calls or deliver spoken translations in the Phone app. When used with AirPods, translations are read aloud in real time using a natural voice.

Visual intelligence tools allow users to act directly on content displayed on screen. For example, a photograph of an event can trigger an option to add details to the calendar, or a list in an email can be converted into reminders. The same system also enables cross-app search and image creation. Through Image Playground, users can mix emoji and text descriptions to generate customised graphics. Genmoji expands this capability further by producing personalised emojis styled on friends and family.

Shortcuts also gain new automation functions, including the ability to summarise text or generate images through Apple’s on-device models, integrating intelligence into routine workflows.

Communication tools Several additions are designed to reduce interruptions from unwanted communication. Call Screening automatically answers unidentified numbers, prompting the caller to state their name and purpose before the phone rings. Messages introduces similar screening tools that filter unknown contacts into a separate category.

A “Hold Assist” feature takes over waiting in line for customer support, notifying the user when an agent becomes available. In group chats, polls can be created to let participants vote on decisions, such as where to meet. Conversations can also be customised with photographic or built-in backgrounds.

Discovery and entertainment Maps now learns a user’s regular travel patterns and can provide alerts about delays on preferred routes even before a journey begins. If travel routines change, the app adapts accordingly.

Apple Music introduces AutoMix, which blends songs seamlessly using beat-matching and time-stretching techniques similar to a DJ set. Another feature translates lyrics into a user’s chosen language, offering additional context when listening to international music.

The Wallet app has been redesigned with improved boarding passes, including baggage tracking, airport maps and the ability to share flight details. A new Games app tracks gameplay across titles, highlights what friends are playing and suggests recommendations. Players can also compete in score-based challenges.

Accessibility Accessibility receives updates such as expanded Braille support, additional Vehicle Motion Cues designed to reduce motion sickness, and more options to tailor reading experiences.

Family management tools have been extended, with parents able to move children into dedicated Child Accounts more easily. Controls have been strengthened around communication limits, app safety and purchases within the App Store.

The Reminders app now uses Apple Intelligence to propose tasks and grocery items from emails or messages, automatically categorising them into organised lists. Photos has been reorganised into two main tabs, Library and Collections, and can render selected pictures into spatial 3D effects.

For AirPods users, a new Camera Remote function enables video recording to be started directly from the earbuds. Audio recording has also been improved, allowing high-quality sound capture during calls and within the Camera app when paired with AirPods featuring the H2 chip.

Eligible devices iOS 26 will be available for iPhone 11 and later models, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE and newer. The full list includes the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 series, along with the newly launched iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)