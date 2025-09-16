iOS 26 update adds AI-powered battery-saving feature: here’s how to turn it on

The wait of Apple fans came to a halt on Monday, as the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out its latest iOS 26 update to eligible devices. As most iPhone users update to the latest version of the Apple operating system, they might learn about a new AI-based power-saving feature.

​The new feature is called Adaptive Power and it comes turned on by default on the latest iPhone 17 series. Since the feature is part of the Apple Intelligence suite, it is only compatible with select Apple devices.

​Here's a list of Apple devices eligible for the new Adaptive Power: ​iPhone 17

​iPhone 17 Pro

​iPhone 17 Pro Max

​iPhone 16

​iPhone 16 Plus

​iPhone 16 Pro

​iPhone 16 Pro Max

​iPhone 16e

​iPhone 15 Pro

​iPhone 15 Pro Max

​Notably, the Adaptive Power feature has to be turned on manually on all iPhones except the iPhone 17 lineup.

​What is Adaptive Power? ​The Adaptive Power feature kicks in when the system detects battery usage on the iPhone is higher than usual. The iPhone then makes small performance adjustments to extend battery life.

​iPhone users already have the option to lower brightness, turn off Always-On Display, or, in worst-case scenarios, switch to Low Power Mode to cut background activity and conserve power.

​But the new Adaptive Power feature works more intelligently. It only kicks in during high power-consuming tasks such as recording videos, editing photos, or playing games.

​When triggered, Adaptive Power makes small performance adjustments to stretch battery life.

​Apple's description for Adaptive Power reads:

​“Adaptive Power helps extend your iPhone's battery life when you use it more. It works automatically in the background, so you don't have to manage it. Adaptive Power uses on-device intelligence to predict when you'll need extra battery life based on your recent usage patterns and then adjusts as needed to help your battery last longer that day. Adaptive Power doesn't manage performance while you use features that require maximum performance, such as when using camera or playing games with Game Mode on.”

​How to turn on Adaptive Power in iOS 26? ​The Adaptive Power setting isn’t enabled by default. Here’s how you can switch it on:

​Make sure you are currently running the iOS 26 Developer or Public Beta

​Go to Settings > Battery > Power Mode

​A new option for Adaptive Power should appear above Low Power Mode