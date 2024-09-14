iPad 9th gen to be available for under ₹20,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. All we know so far | Mint

iPad 9th gen to be available for under ₹20,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. All we know so far
The iPad 9th generation is set for a potential price cut during the festive season, possibly under ₹20,000. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display and runs on the A13 Bionic chipset, making it a competitive option against newer Android tablets.
Apple's iPad 9th generation has been among the most popular tablets in India owing to the frequent offers it has received over the years during the sale season. However, with the new iPad launches earlier this year, it seems like the iPad 9th gen could be in for an even for bigger price cut during the upcoming festive season.