iPad 9th gen to be available for under ₹20,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. All we know so far | Mint

Apple's iPad 9th generation has been among the most popular tablets in India owing to the frequent offers it has received over the years during the sale season. However, with the new iPad launches earlier this year, it seems like the iPad 9th gen could be in for an even for bigger price cut during the upcoming festive season.

iPad 9th gen price:

According to a teaser image released for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024, iPad 9th generation will be available for ‘ ₹18,xxx', meaning a price of under ₹20,000. At this price, the Apple tablet will definitely give the recently launched Android tablets some much needed competition while offering consumers a chance to get a touch of the Apple ecosystem without splurging too much money.

Apple iPad 9th generation specifications:

iPad 9th gen features a 10.2 inch IPS LED Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet comes with a dual microphone and stereo speaker setup to help improve the video call and streaming sessions. It gets support for Apple Pencil 1st generation and the newer Apple pencil models cannot be used with the iPad 9th gen.

The Apple tablet runs on the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same processor found on the iPhone 11 series. Needless to say that Apple Intelligence features may not be available on the iPad 9th gen, unlike the newer iPad models that are powered by Apple M series processors. However, the iPad 9th gen should still get updates for a couple of years and the iOS 18 stable build should also roll out to the device along with other Apple offerings.

