Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPad 9th gen to be available for under 20,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. All we know so far

iPad 9th gen to be available for under ₹20,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. All we know so far

Livemint

The iPad 9th generation is set for a potential price cut during the festive season, possibly under 20,000. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display and runs on the A13 Bionic chipset, making it a competitive option against newer Android tablets.

iPad 9th gen is powered by A13 bionic chipset.

Apple's iPad 9th generation has been among the most popular tablets in India owing to the frequent offers it has received over the years during the sale season. However, with the new iPad launches earlier this year, it seems like the iPad 9th gen could be in for an even for bigger price cut during the upcoming festive season.

Also Read | Apple to prevent stolen iPhone parts from being resold: iOS 18 adds ‘Activation Lock’ to camera, battery, and more

iPad 9th gen price:

According to a teaser image released for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024, iPad 9th generation will be available for ‘ 18,xxx', meaning a price of under 20,000. At this price, the Apple tablet will definitely give the recently launched Android tablets some much needed competition while offering consumers a chance to get a touch of the Apple ecosystem without splurging too much money.

Apple iPad 9th generation specifications:

iPad 9th gen features a 10.2 inch IPS LED Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet comes with a dual microphone and stereo speaker setup to help improve the video call and streaming sessions. It gets support for Apple Pencil 1st generation and the newer Apple pencil models cannot be used with the iPad 9th gen.

The Apple tablet runs on the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same processor found on the iPhone 11 series. Needless to say that Apple Intelligence features may not be available on the iPad 9th gen, unlike the newer iPad models that are powered by Apple M series processors. However, the iPad 9th gen should still get updates for a couple of years and the iOS 18 stable build should also roll out to the device along with other Apple offerings.

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.