iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) go on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Apple's latest iPad lineup, featuring the iPad Air (2025) and the 11th-generation iPad (2025), has officially gone on sale in India as of Wednesday, March 12th. These refreshed models offer upgraded processors and enhanced features.

Pricing and availability The iPad Air (2025) is available in two sizes: an 11-inch model starting at ₹59,900 for the Wi-Fi variant, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular option costs ₹74,900. Meanwhile, the larger 13-inch version is priced at ₹79,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. Colour choices include Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight.

Apple's latest base model, the 11th-generation iPad (2025), is priced at ₹34,900 for the Wi-Fi-only version, whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at ₹49,900. This tablet is available in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. Both devices can be purchased via Apple's official website, Apple Stores, and authorised retailers across India.

Specifications and features iPad Air (2025) The new iPad Air (2025) is powered by the Apple M3 chipset, significantly improving performance compared to its predecessor, which featured the M1 chip. This latest iteration also introduces support for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI-driven suite of features. Running on iPadOS 18, the tablet boasts an 11-inch (2,360x1,640 pixels) or 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) Liquid Retina LCD display.

Photography enthusiasts will find a 12MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 12MP front-facing Center Stage camera for improved video calls. The device supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular models offer 5G, 4G LTE, and GPS connectivity. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours of video playback, with the 11-inch variant featuring a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch model has a 36.59Wh battery.

iPad (2025) The iPad (2025) is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series. It comes with 128GB of base storage, an upgrade from the previous 64GB offering. However, this model does not support Apple Intelligence features.

The 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) Liquid Retina display offers up to 500 nits of brightness. The camera setup includes a 12MP wide rear sensor with 4K video recording support and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage functionality. Like the iPad Air, connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular models featuring 5G, 4G LTE, and GPS. The 28.93Wh battery delivers up to 10 hours of video playback.