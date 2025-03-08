iPad pencils for a productive usage experience: 10 options we suggest

Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
JAMJAKE iPad Pencil 【No.1 sales in US】 Stylus Pen for iPad 9th&10th Gen-2X Fast Charge Active Pen Compatible with 2018-2024 Apple iPad Pro 11/12.9/M4, iPad Air 3/4/5/M2, iPad 6-10, iPad Mini 5/6 Gen
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DIGIROOT iPad Pencil【NO.1 Sales in US&EU】,13 Mins Fast Charge Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection for 2018-2024 iPad Air 3/4/5/M2, iPad Mini 5/6, iPad 6/7/8/9/10, iPad Pro 11,12.9&M4
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ESR for Apple Stylus Pen with Tilt Sensitivity, iPad Pencil for Apple iPad 10/9/8/7/6, iPad Pro 11, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Mini 6/5, and iPad Air 5/4/3, Palm Rejection, Magnetic Attachment, White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DIGIROOT Upgrade iPad Pencil for Apple, 2IN1 3X Fast Charge Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection, Tilt Sensitive Work for iPad Pro 12.9/11 M4, iPad 6-10, iPad Air 3-5 M2, iPad Mini 5/6
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
iPad pencils have become an essential tool for artists, designers, and anyone who wants to take their creativity to the next level. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best iPad pencils that are currently available on the market. We will provide you with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, as well as a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional artist or a student, this article will guide you in choosing the perfect iPad pencil for your needs.
The JAMJAKE Pencil Stylus is a highly sensitive and precise stylus that is compatible with various iPad models. Its upgraded design offers palm rejection and tilt sensitivity, making it ideal for artists and note-takers. The 1.2mm carbon fiber tip provides a natural and smooth writing experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Tilt sensitivity for natural writing
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
JAMJAKE iPad Pencil 【No.1 sales in US】 Stylus Pen for iPad 9th&10th Gen-2X Fast Charge Active Pen Compatible with 2018-2024 Apple iPad Pro 11/12.9/M4, iPad Air 3/4/5/M2, iPad 6-10, iPad Mini 5/6 Gen
The Upgraded Precision Stylus offers unparalleled sensitivity and precision for detailed artwork and note-taking. With palm rejection technology and a 1.2mm fine tip, this stylus provides a seamless drawing experience. The magnetic attachment feature ensures convenient storage and quick access.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-high sensitivity
Magnetic attachment feature
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
KINGONE Upgraded Stylus Pen, iPad Pencil
Similar to the previous model, the Upgraded Precision Stylus is designed for iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation) with ultra-high sensitivity and palm rejection. The 1.2mm fine tip and long battery life make it a reliable tool for creative professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-high sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
KINGONE Upgraded Stylus Pen, iPad Pencil, Ultra High Precision & Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Prevents False ON/Off Touch, Power Display Tilt Sensitivity, Magnetic Adsorption (Black)
The Stylus Pen for iPad offers exceptional precision and responsiveness, making it suitable for a wide range of creative tasks. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a versatile tool for artists and professionals alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Wide compatibility
Sleek design
Reasons to avoid
Slightly shorter battery life
Tukzer Active 2nd Gen Stylus Pen iPad Pencil | Palm Rejection, Tilt Sensor, High Precision| for only iPad 2018 Onwards iPad(6/7/8/9/10) Air(3/4/5) Pro11(1/2/3/4) Pro12.9 (3/4/5/6) Mini(6/5) (Black)
The DIGIROOT Pencil features a 1.2mm fine tip with no lag and no offset, providing a seamless drawing experience. It also offers palm rejection and tilt sensitivity, making it an ideal choice for artists and note-takers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Tilt sensitivity for natural writing
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
DIGIROOT iPad Pencil【NO.1 Sales in US&EU】,13 Mins Fast Charge Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection for 2018-2024 iPad Air 3/4/5/M2, iPad Mini 5/6, iPad 6/7/8/9/10, iPad Pro 11,12.9&M4
The ESR Pencil offers precise and smooth writing with its 1.2mm fine tip and high sensitivity. The palm rejection and magnetic attachment features enhance its usability, making it a reliable tool for various creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Magnetic attachment feature
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
ESR for Apple Stylus Pen with Tilt Sensitivity, iPad Pencil for Apple iPad 10/9/8/7/6, iPad Pro 11, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Mini 6/5, and iPad Air 5/4/3, Palm Rejection, Magnetic Attachment, White
The Apple Pencil is designed specifically for use with iPad Pro for an incredibly responsive and natural drawing experience. Its precision and versatility make it a top choice for professional artists and designers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-high sensitivity
Seamless integration with iPad Pro
Versatile and precise
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
The Amazon Basics Stylus offers a smooth and natural writing experience with its 1.2mm fine tip and high sensitivity. Its upgraded design provides precise control and ease of use for various creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Wide compatibility
Smooth writing experience
Reasons to avoid
Slightly shorter battery life
Amazon Basics Upgraded 2nd Gen Stylus Pen for iPad | ONLY for iPad (iPad 6/7/8/9/10, iPad Pro 11, iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd/4th/5th/6th), iPad Mini 6th/5th Gen, and iPad Air 3rd/4th/5th Gen) | White
The Portronics Stylus offers high precision and sensitivity for a seamless drawing experience. Its palm rejection and magnetically attachable design make it a convenient and reliable tool for artists and professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Magnetic attachment feature
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White)
The Stylus for iPad offers dual-tip functionality with ultra-high sensitivity and palm rejection. Its long battery life and seamless compatibility make it an ideal choice for a wide range of creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-high sensitivity
Palm rejection feature
Dual-tip functionality
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
DIGIROOT Upgrade iPad Pencil for Apple, 2IN1 3X Fast Charge Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection, Tilt Sensitive Work for iPad Pro 12.9/11 M4, iPad 6-10, iPad Air 3-5 M2, iPad Mini 5/6
Best 3 features of the top iPad pencils:
|Best iPad pencils
|Sensitivity
|Compatibility
|Tip Size
|Battery Life
|JAMJAKE Pencil Stylus
|High
|Multiple iPad Models
|1.2mm
|Up to 12 hours
|Upgraded Precision Stylus
|Ultra-High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 20 hours
|Upgraded Precision Stylus
|Ultra-High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 20 hours
|Stylus Pen for iPad
|High
|iPad 6th, 7th, and 8th generation
|1.2mm
|Up to 12 hours
|DIGIROOT Pencil
|High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 10 hours
|ESR Pencil
|High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 12 hours
|Apple Pencil
|Ultra-High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 12 hours
|Amazon Basics Stylus
|High
|iPad 6th, 7th, and 8th generation
|1.2mm
|Up to 10 hours
|Portronics Stylus
|High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 15 hours
|Stylus for iPad
|Ultra-High
|iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
|1.2mm
|Up to 20 hours
Similar articles for you
Tablet buying guide: Always make the right choice of device with this detailed step by step buying guide
Bumper Offers on Laptops! Save up to 70% on top brands on Amazon’s Laptop Days sale
Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more for work, study, and entertainment
Bestselling laptops under ₹55,000: Discover the top 10 choices for performance, reliability, and value for money
Make an informed and confident choice with this comprehensive buying guide to the best business laptops in 2025
Tablet vs E-readers: Distinguishing their unique roles and choosing the right device for your reading preferences
FAQs
Question : What is the battery life of these iPad pencils?
Ans : The battery life varies from 10 to 20 hours, depending on the model and usage.
Question : Are these iPad pencils compatible with all iPad models?
Ans : Each pencil has specific compatibility with certain iPad models, so it's essential to check the compatibility before making a purchase.
Question : Do these pencils offer palm rejection technology?
Ans : Yes, most of the pencils mentioned in the article offer palm rejection technology for a seamless drawing experience.
Question : Can I use these pencils for note-taking and sketching?
Ans : Absolutely! These pencils are designed for both note-taking and sketching, providing precision and responsiveness for various creative tasks.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.