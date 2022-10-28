iPad Pro 2022 with M2, iPad 2022 models go on sale in India today: All details

The Cupertino based Apple announced the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) and the redesigned iPad (2022) models come with the Apple M2 chip, whereas the Apple A14 Bionic SoC powers the iPad (2022). These new Apple tablets run on iPad run on iPad OS 16 out of the box. The iPad Pro (2022) can detect an Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screens for precise sketching and more.

