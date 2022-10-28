iPad Pro 2022 with M2, iPad 2022 models go on sale in India today: All details

The Cupertino based Apple announced the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) and the redesigned iPad (2022) models come with the Apple M2 chip, whereas the Apple A14 Bionic SoC powers the iPad (2022). These new Apple tablets run on iPad run on iPad OS 16 out of the box. The iPad Pro (2022) can detect an Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screens for precise sketching and more.
Apple iPad Pro (2022): Price in India
The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 costs ₹81,900 for the base Wi-Fi variant and starts at ₹96,900 for the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular variant. Both these variants are listed on the Apple India store as well as Amazon.
Similarly, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 begins at ₹1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular model’s starting price is ₹1,27,900. This tab can also be purchased from the Apple India store and Amazon.
The all new iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 can be purchased from Apple India Store with EMI and No-cost EMI options. Users can also buy them from Amazon with an exchange offer up to ₹14,050. Furthermore, it comes in Pink, Blue, Silver and Yellow colour options.
Apple iPad Pro (2022): Specifications
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) features a Liquid Retina display with a 1688x2388 pi resolution. Meanwhile, the 12-inch iPad Pro (2022) gets a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Both these models have an up to 120Hz refresh rate display with ProMotion technology. As per Apple, they are designed to detect the Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screens for improved precision. The iPad Pro (2022) models are powered by an Apple M2 SoC.
Apple iPad (2022): Specifications
The iPad (2022) sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a 1640x2360 pi resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, this tablet packs an Apple A14 Bionic SoC. This chipset is said to provide up to 20 percent better performance and up to 10 percent better graphics than the previous model. The iPad also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and optional 5G cellular network compatibility.
