iPad Pro and iPad Air set to receive long-awaited OLED display upgrades this May: Report
Apple's forthcoming iPad lineup, set to launch in early May, will introduce updated Pro and Air models with advanced features like OLED displays and a larger 12.9-inch screen option for the iPad Air. The Pro series will be powered by the new M3 chip.
Apple Inc.'s forthcoming iPad release is eagerly anticipated as overseas suppliers gear up production, aiming for an early May launch, reported Bloomberg.
