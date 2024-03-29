Apple's forthcoming iPad lineup, set to launch in early May, will introduce updated Pro and Air models with advanced features like OLED displays and a larger 12.9-inch screen option for the iPad Air. The Pro series will be powered by the new M3 chip.

Apple Inc.'s forthcoming iPad release is eagerly anticipated as overseas suppliers gear up production, aiming for an early May launch, reported Bloomberg.

As per the report, the much-awaited unveiling will focus on updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, insiders revealed on the condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the plans.

As per the report, the much-awaited unveiling will focus on updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, insiders revealed on the condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the plans.

As previously reported by Bloomberg News, the Pro models are set to feature advanced OLED displays, while the iPad Air will introduce a 12.9-inch screen variant for the first time. This development signals the end of the longest hiatus in iPad history, following the device's inception by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2010. With approximately 18 months passing since the last updates, consumer interest in tablets has waned, prompting Apple's strategic move to reignite demand through innovative design and enhanced performance.

Reportedly, the upcoming iPad Pro lineup, internally known by codenames J717, J718, J720, and J721, will be powered by the new M3 chip and will be compatible with revamped iterations of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. This marks the first significant overhaul of the Pro series since 2018.

Whereas the iPad Air, last refreshed in 2022 with the M1 chip, is set to receive a new processor and the addition of the 12.9-inch display option, providing consumers with a larger iPad at a more accessible price point compared to the premium Pro line, which starts at $200 higher.

Initially planned for a late March or early April release, the launch was delayed as Apple fine-tuned software for the new devices and implemented complex manufacturing techniques necessary for the cutting-edge screens.

The scheduled early May release precedes Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference, slated to commence on June 10. At this event, the tech giant is expected to unveil its updated artificial intelligence strategy alongside software updates for its array of products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and the much-rumored Vision Pro headset.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

