iPadOS tablets that are worth buying in 2025: Top models and who they’re best for

Apple’s iPadOS tablets continue to stand out as some of the most versatile devices in today’s tech landscape. If you’re a student looking for a portable study companion, a professional who needs a lightweight yet powerful tool for productivity, or a creative individual exploring design, sketching, or video editing, there’s an iPad that fits your lifestyle.
With the 2025 new range of iPads, Apple has refined performance, display quality, and AI-driven features, making iPads even closer to replacing traditional laptops for many users. From the compact iPad Mini for on-the-go convenience to the powerful iPad Pro designed for heavy multitasking and creative workloads, each model caters to a unique audience.
But with so many options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. In this guide, we highlight the top iPadOS tablets worth buying in 2025 and more importantly, we break down who they’re best suited for.
If you’re searching for the best iPadOS tablets in 2025, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) is a strong contender. It’s not just about specs, it’s about the value it adds to everyday life. Students can rely on it for smooth multitasking between notes, video calls, and research. Professionals will appreciate its long battery life that saves energy during travel or workdays.
For casual users, it’s a dependable companion for streaming, connecting, or simply staying organised. This iPad bridges productivity and leisure seamlessly, making it a smart buy.
Balanced performance for work, study, and entertainment
Strong battery life with energy efficiency
Accessories like Pencil and Keyboard sold separately
Pricier than some Android alternatives
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consider the iPad high-quality and student-friendly, praising its Retina display and design, though performance and battery feedback remain mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines everyday practicality with reliable performance, making it one of the best iPads today.
The Apple iPad 11″ stands out as one of the best iPadOS tablets in 2025 for its balance of performance, portability, and value. It’s not just about speed, it’s about how effortlessly it fits into your daily life. Students will find it dependable for assignments, note-taking, and online classes.
Professionals can count on it during travel or meetings thanks to reliable battery life and Wi-Fi 6. For families, it’s a shared device that covers entertainment, productivity, and connection without compromise.
Solid performance at a relatively accessible price
Long-lasting battery suitable for work and leisure
Limited base storage for heavy users
Accessories add to the overall cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers call this iPad the best tablet, valuing smooth performance, Retina display, sound quality, and battery life, ideal for students and entertainment.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance and everyday convenience, making it one of the latest iPads worth owning.
Among the best iPadOS tablets available, the Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2) delivers the right mix of performance and practicality. This iPad is for those who need more screen space without carrying the bulk of a laptop. Students can use it for split-screen study sessions, while creative professionals benefit from its ability to handle design apps with ease.
Its strong battery efficiency makes it a reliable partner during long workdays, while families will value it as a shared device that balances productivity and entertainment.
Large display perfect for multitasking and creative work
Powerful M2 chip with energy-efficient performance
Higher price compared to standard iPads
Best accessories sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad’s quality, noting it’s great for reading and confirming originality, though opinions on value for money are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers laptop-level versatility with iPad convenience, making it ideal for work and creativity.
The Apple iPad 11″ powered by the A16 chip is one of the most balanced iPadOS tablets for 2025. It’s designed for users who want speed, portability, and creative flexibility at a price point that’s easier on the wallet compared to the Pro series. Students will appreciate its large Liquid Retina display for reading, note-taking, and multitasking, while casual users get the performance needed for gaming, streaming, and everyday productivity. Professionals who don’t need the raw power of an M-series chip will find this iPad a dependable middle ground.
Strong A16 performance with efficient battery life
Touch ID for quick unlocking
Accessories like Apple Pencil and Keyboard sold separately
Not as powerful as iPad Pro models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consider this iPad the best tablet, offering great value with smooth performance, strong battery, Retina display, and suitability for students and entertainment.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances performance, display quality, and portability, perfect for students, professionals, and everyday users seeking value and versatility.
The Apple iPad Air 11″ with the latest M3 chip is a future-ready iPadOS tablet that blends performance with portability. Built for Apple Intelligence, it’s ideal for those who want more power than the entry-level iPad but don’t need the extreme specs of the Pro lineup.
Students, professionals, and casual creators will appreciate how seamlessly it handles multitasking, note-taking, graphic work, and even light video editing. Its lightweight build and all-day battery make it perfect for users who move between classes, offices, and travel.
M3 chip built for AI-driven performance
Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard
Accessories sold separately
Storage upgrades raise the price quickly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s build quality and performance, especially its M3 processor, finding it user-friendly, though battery and value reviews are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s the sweet spot between affordability and Pro-level power, perfect for productivity, creativity, and on-the-go flexibility.
The Apple iPad Pro 11″ with the M4 chip is the most advanced iPadOS tablet you can buy right now. With its Ultra Retina XDR display, supercharged performance, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, it’s made for professionals who need a powerful yet portable workstation.
Designers, video editors, 3D artists, and productivity-focused users will appreciate its unmatched graphics, multitasking features, and large storage options. Add the Magic Keyboard, and it becomes a laptop replacement for those who want performance without bulk.
M4 chip delivers desktop-grade performance
Supports Apple Pencil Pro + Magic Keyboard
Premium pricing
Accessories sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers call the tablet a “performance beast,” praising its quality and versatility, though opinions on its value for money remain mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want the ultimate iPad experience for creativity, productivity, and pro-level performance on the go.
The Apple iPad Mini remains the go-to option for those who want the iPad experience in a compact, portable form. With the new A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence integration, it’s more powerful than ever, making it ideal for students, travellers, avid readers, and professionals who need a handy secondary device.
Its 8.3″ Liquid Retina display is perfect for watching content, sketching, and note-taking with Apple Pencil Pro. Despite its smaller size, it still packs advanced cameras, Wi-Fi 6E, and all-day battery life.
Compact and ultra-portable design
A17 Pro chip brings big performance to a small device
Smaller screen not ideal for heavy multitasking
Accessories sold separately
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad Mini’s build quality and compact size, calling it a supercomputer, though screen durability feedback is mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a lightweight yet powerful tablet that’s easy to carry and versatile enough for study, travel, or casual work.
iPadOS is Apple’s dedicated operating system for iPads, designed to maximise productivity and multitasking. Unlike regular iOS, it supports features like split-screen multitasking, Stage Manager, desktop-class apps, external display support, and Apple Pencil integration. This makes iPadOS tablets more versatile, offering a laptop-like experience while retaining the portability of a tablet. They’re great for students, professionals, and creatives who need more than just a media device.
Yes, iPadOS tablets are a great choice for students. With Apple Pencil compatibility, note-taking becomes easy and digital, while multitasking features let you use apps like Safari, Notion, and Zoom side by side. The App Store offers thousands of study-friendly apps. Plus, iPads are lightweight, have all-day battery life, and sync seamlessly with iCloud for file storage. For students, they serve as both a notebook and a laptop alternative.
For many people, yes, iPadOS tablets can replace a laptop. Paired with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, an iPad becomes a powerful productivity tool for writing, editing, designing, and video calls. iPadOS supports multitasking, external displays, and professional apps like Photoshop, MS Office, and Final Cut Pro. However, heavy coders or users with very specialised software might still need a laptop. For most users, an iPad covers everyday work.
iPad iOS tablets
Display
Processor
Storage
|Apple iPad (10th Gen)
|10.9″ Liquid Retina (27.69 cm)
|A14 Bionic chip
|256GB
|Apple iPad 11″ (A16)
|11″ Liquid Retina (2360 × 1640 px)
|A16 Bionic chip
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2)
|13″ Liquid Retina (2732 × 2048 px)
|M2 chip
|256GB, up to 1TB
|Apple iPad 11″A16 chip
|11″ Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels
|A16 Bionic chip
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB options
|Apple iPad Air 11″ (M3)
|11″ Liquid Retina (2360 × 1640 px), P3 color, True Tone
|M3 chip
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, up to 1TB
|Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4)
|11″ Ultra Retina XDR (2420 × 1668 px), ProMotion, P3
|M4 chip (10-core CPU + GPU)
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, up to 2TB
|Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
|8.3″ Liquid Retina (2266 × 1488 px), True Tone
|A17 Pro chip
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Best tablets with stylus that will change the way you work, create and learn forever
Play, learn or work with the best tablets under ₹20000 packed with features: Top 8 affordable picks with big display
Best tablets in India: Choose from top 10 tablet options for better productivity and worthy entertainment
Latest tablets of 2025 bringing you the best in performance, design, and features for every use and preference
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Are iPads good for professional work?
Yes, the iPad Pro (M4) with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil is powerful enough for designers, editors, and business professionals.
Do iPadOS tablets support multitasking?
Absolutely. With features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, iPads let you run multiple apps side by side.
How long does the battery last on iPads?
Most iPads deliver up to 10–12 hours of all-day use, depending on usage like streaming, gaming, or professional work.
Which iPad is most portable?
The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is the most portable, with an 8.3-inch display, compact build, and powerful performance on the go.
Can iPads replace laptops?
For many, yes. With iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard, it works like a laptop for productivity and creativity.