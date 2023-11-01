iPhone 12 gets a huge price cut on Flipkart: Should you consider buying it?
Flipkart is offering a significant discount on the blue-colored iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage. It is now available for Rs. 46,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900. Additional bank offers and an exchange deal are available to reduce the price even further.
Diwali is just around the corner, and it is the perfect opportunity to purchase a smartphone if you are in the market looking for some good phones. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.