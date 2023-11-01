iPhone 12 gets a huge price cut on Flipkart: Should you consider buying it?

Flipkart is offering a significant discount on the blue-colored iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage. It is now available for Rs. 46,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900. Additional bank offers and an exchange deal are available to reduce the price even further.

Diwali is just around the corner, and it is the perfect opportunity to purchase a smartphone if you are in the market looking for some good phones. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.

At present, Flipkart has introduced an excellent offer for the iPhone 12. In addition to the initial discount, Flipkart also provides additional bank and exchange offers. Explore the reduced price of the iPhone 12 today.

Discount offer on iPhone 12 The blue-colored Apple iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage is presently on sale at Flipkart with a substantial discount. You can now acquire this high-end smartphone for only Rs. 46,999, a remarkable reduction from the original price of Rs. 54,900, amounting to a fantastic 14 percent discount. Moreover, Flipkart is offering additional bank deals and an exchange offer that can further reduce your overall payment.

To further reduce the price, Flipkart is providing bank offers and an exchange deal. If you possess a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can enjoy an extra 5 percent cashback. Additionally, the exchange offer allows you to save up to Rs. 39,150 when trading in an old device.

Before considering the exchange offer, please verify its availability in your region. You can easily confirm the exchange offer by entering your area's PIN code. Remember that the exchange offer is applicable only on the condition of the old smartphone you intend to trade in.

iPhone 12 specifications The iPhone 12 comes equipped with 128 GB of built-in storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. In terms of its camera configuration, it includes a dual-lens 12MP system on the rear and a 12MP front-facing camera.

This high-end smartphone operates on an A14 Bionic chip and incorporates Ceramic Shield technology, along with IP68 water resistance, ensuring its durability. Additionally, it is eligible to receive the latest iOS 17 software. If these features meet your requirements and the phone aligns with your budget, it is a great choice for you.

