iPhone 12 Mini Review: Fun size, not-so-fun battery life

iPhone 12 Pro ($999 and up) and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099 and up): These are if you want the best. They also have 5G and new designs but the real upgrade is in the trio of cameras. The 6.1-inch 12 Pro is already out, while the humongous, 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max, with even better cameras, arrives Friday. I reviewed that separately since no human alive is on the fence between a compact phone and an enormous one, especially with the $400 difference in price.