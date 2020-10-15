iPhone 12 unlikely to drive sales during festive season

“The pricing is absolutely out of sync for the Indian market again," said Navkendar Singh, research director, International Data Corporation (IDC). Apple’s older models usually do well in India in the months following a new iPhone launch, said Singh. This is expected to continue this year, especially as the iPhone 12 is launching later than usual. Further, Apple has dropped the price of the iPhone 11, SE and XR, and with e-commerce sales starting in a few days, companies are expected to push these out in large quantities.