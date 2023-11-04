Amazon is offering a massive discount on iPhone 13 during Diwali, with extra deals from banks and exchange offers, making it cost less than ₹40,000.

Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy an iPhone. This festive season, Amazon is offering a massive discount on iPhone 13 with. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too, which will cost you an iPhone 13 eventually less than ₹40,000. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season. Here is how the deal works:

Amazon has a special offer for the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in starlight color. The e-commerce giant is giving a 27 percent discount, so you can buy it for Rs. 50,749 instead of the original price of Rs. 69,900. It is a great chance to join the Apple user community. Also, there are other bank and exchange deals available on Amazon.

During the Amazon festive sale, there is an exchange offer for the iPhone 13. You could save up to Rs. 45,000 by trading in your old device. This offer adds more value to the deal. To see if the exchange offer is available in your area, enter your area's PIN code.

Remember, the value of the offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,000, on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

iPhone 13 specifications The Apple iPhone 13 has a fantastic 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with two high-quality cameras, a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup. You can use different photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. It also has Night mode for great low-light photos. The iPhone 13 runs on the A15 Bionic chip for super-fast performance.

If these features meet your requirements and the phone aligns with your budget, it is a great choice for you.

