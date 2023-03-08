iPhone 13 tops the chart as best-selling smartphone of 2022 among others: Report

iPhone 13 tops the chart as best-selling smartphone of 2022 among others: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- According to the latest Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report by market research firm Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 was the best-selling phone of 2022. Launched in 2021, the smartphone, powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, accounted for 28% of iPhone sales. The surge in demand for the older iPhone 13 series model is attributed to price cuts following the launch of the iPhone 14 series in September 2021.
A recent market research report highlights 2022 as a successful year for Apple, with the Cupertino-based tech giant leading worldwide smartphone shipments. In the report, eight of Apple's smartphone models made it to the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones. The iPhone 13, which was launched in 2021, secured the first position as the best-selling model, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max followed at second and third positions, respectively. Other Apple models in the list include the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone SE (2022). Meanwhile, Samsung secured two spots on the top-10 list with entry-level Galaxy A series smartphones.
