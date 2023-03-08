iPhone 13 tops the chart as best-selling smartphone of 2022 among others: Report

As per the Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report, the iPhone 12 occupied the sixth position, while the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro came in at seventh and eighth positions, respectively. The budget-friendly iPhone SE (2022) secured the ninth spot, and Samsung's Galaxy A03 rounded out the top ten. The entry-level Galaxy A13 from Samsung was ranked fourth, and the iPhone 13 Pro came in a close fifth position. The report indicates that the Pro Max version of an iPhone series accounted for a larger portion of sales than the Pro and base models in 2022. Apple has become the first brand to capture eight spots on the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones, with the iPhone 13 being the best-selling model.