iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launched: Check price, specifications and more

Both, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, crash detection feature, and Emergency SOS via satellite. iPhone 14 comes at a starting price of ₹79,900 whereas iPhone 14 Plus comes at a starting price of ₹89,900.
The technology giant, Apple, has launched its much awaited iPhone 14 series at its annual launch event on Wednesday. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, crash detection feature, and Emergency SOS via satellite.
iPhone 14 comes at a starting price of ₹79,900 whereas iPhone 14 Plus comes at a starting price of ₹89,900. These Apple smartphones will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour. Pre-orders of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin from September 09 and September 16, respectively.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Display, design and features
iPhone 14 features a display of 6.1inches, whereas iPhone 14 Plus features a new 6.7-inches display with sleek aerospace grade aluminium design in five colours. Both the handsets are equipped with A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16. Moreover, they come with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.
Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are protected by Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.
For optics, both the devices house a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.
Interestingly, the entire iphone 14 lineup is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite but only for US and Canada for now. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components integrated with software to connect with a satellite for enabling messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
