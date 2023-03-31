Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone 14, is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart. This marks the lowest price point for the device since its launch event. In fact, with the latest discount offers, the iPhone 14 is now priced almost the same as the iPhone 13, with only a gap of ₹3,000 between the two models. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the 2022 iPhone, making it a tempting purchase for those in the market for a new phone. Here are the details on offer.

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 on its platform to ₹68,999, down from its original price of ₹79,999. This represents a flat discount of ₹11,000 on the device.

Moreover, If you make a payment for the iPhone 14 using an HDFC bank credit card, you can effectively purchase the device for ₹64,999. This is due to a discount offer of ₹4,000 available on the card. However, it's important to note that this offer is only valid on the Product Red model of the iPhone 14, and prices for other color variants may differ. Additionally, this offer is applicable only on the 128GB storage model.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red and Blue colour variants.

For optics, the device houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, it has a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.