iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart at ‘lowest-ever’ price. Details on offer

Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone 14, is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart. This marks the lowest price point for the device since its launch event. In fact, with the latest discount offers, the iPhone 14 is now priced almost the same as the iPhone 13, with only a gap of ₹3,000 between the two models. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the 2022 iPhone, making it a tempting purchase for those in the market for a new phone. Here are the details on offer.

