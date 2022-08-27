iPhone 14 launch on September 7: Two new colour variants spotted2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:07 PM IST
- Dummy images of iPhone 14 Pro have appeared that shows the upcoming mobile in all-new Dark Purple and Blue colours.
Apple has announced its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. During the event, the company is expected to bring its latest iPhone 14 series which is tipped to include four new smartphones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone 14 Max. As the launch date gets closer, rumours around the upcoming iPhones have started doing rounds the internet.