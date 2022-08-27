Apple has announced its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. During the event, the company is expected to bring its latest iPhone 14 series which is tipped to include four new smartphones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone 14 Max. As the launch date gets closer, rumours around the upcoming iPhones have started doing rounds the internet.

As per a latest leak, the Cupertino-based company is expected to bring two new colour options with the iPhone 14 series. Dummy images of iPhone 14 Pro have appeared that shows the upcoming mobile in all-new Dark Purple and Blue colours. Other colour models shown in the images are Gold, White and Black. The antenna bands of the Gold and Purple models contrast with the frame due to being white, unlike iPhones in previous years.

It must be noted here that these images are dummy images. The information shared above must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Will it be the first time an Apple iPhone will have a Purple colour variant? No. Apple iPhone 11 was the first to have a Purple colour model. It has a pale-purple shade then. Apple iPhone 12 was later released with a darker Purple colour.

Meanwhile, existing iPhone models have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of ₹65,999 on Amazon after a 17% off on its original price. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at ₹39,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has got a discount of 15% on the original price tag of ₹49,900. There is a discount on Apple iPhone SE as well.

Apple iPhone SE’s 64GB storage model (Product Red) is selling at ₹29,999 on Flipkart right now. The 128GB and 256GB variants are available at ₹34,999 and ₹44,999, respectively.