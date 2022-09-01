iPhone 14 Max could come with iPhone 14 Plus moniker: Report

The claims by 9to5Mac suggest that Apple has chosen the iPhone 14 Plus moniker for the new 6.7-inch iPhone model. Additionally, it is believed that the technology giant had notified iPhone case manufacturers in July to not use the iPhone 14 Max branding.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series at its upcoming event on September 07, 2022. As per the latest reports, the technology giant could ditch the iPhone mini for a new iPhone 14 variant with a 6.7-inch display. Previously, this model was said to be the iPhone 14 Max.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series at its upcoming event on September 07, 2022. As per the latest reports, the technology giant could ditch the iPhone mini for a new iPhone 14 variant with a 6.7-inch display. Previously, this model was said to be the iPhone 14 Max.
However, a Twitter user has leaked alleged images of Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. Moreover the packaging for this case suggests that iPhone 14 Plus could come instead of the previously tipped iPhone 14 Max.
However, a Twitter user has leaked alleged images of Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. Moreover the packaging for this case suggests that iPhone 14 Plus could come instead of the previously tipped iPhone 14 Max.
As seen in the leaked images, the alleged listing and packaging of the Apple Clear Case with an iPhone 14 Plus branding, instead of the rumoured iPhone 14 Max moniker. It is expected to be a popular option for Apple buyers looking for a big screen but are willing to meet the rumored $1,100+ which is approximately ₹88,000 ask of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As seen in the leaked images, the alleged listing and packaging of the Apple Clear Case with an iPhone 14 Plus branding, instead of the rumoured iPhone 14 Max moniker. It is expected to be a popular option for Apple buyers looking for a big screen but are willing to meet the rumored $1,100+ which is approximately ₹88,000 ask of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, the claims by 9to5Mac suggest that Apple has chosen the iPhone 14 Plus moniker for the new 6.7-inch iPhone model. Additionally, it is believed that the technology giant had notified iPhone case manufacturers in July to not use the iPhone 14 Max branding.
Moreover, the claims by 9to5Mac suggest that Apple has chosen the iPhone 14 Plus moniker for the new 6.7-inch iPhone model. Additionally, it is believed that the technology giant had notified iPhone case manufacturers in July to not use the iPhone 14 Max branding.
Reportedly, the iPhone 13 case would most likely fit the regular iPhone 14 smartphone. Furthermore, the technology giant is believed to be interested in pushing its new 35W adapter as the standard charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.
Reportedly, the iPhone 13 case would most likely fit the regular iPhone 14 smartphone. Furthermore, the technology giant is believed to be interested in pushing its new 35W adapter as the standard charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.
To recall, in a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, in a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reportedly, the Pro variants of iPhone 14 will pack a higher charging speed as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 07, 2022.
Reportedly, the Pro variants of iPhone 14 will pack a higher charging speed as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 07, 2022.
As per tweets from Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to get ultra-wide cameras. He also says that the price of the CMOS images sensor voice coil motor, and compact camera module (CCM) “have a significant unit of price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 per cent, 45 per cent , and 40 per cent," respectively.
As per tweets from Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to get ultra-wide cameras. He also says that the price of the CMOS images sensor voice coil motor, and compact camera module (CCM) “have a significant unit of price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 per cent, 45 per cent , and 40 per cent," respectively.