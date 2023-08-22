Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price of 72,999 on Flipkart. Should you buy?

iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price of 72,999 on Flipkart. Should you buy?

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST Livemint

iPhone 14 Plus now available at a discounted price of 72,999 on Flipkart, with additional benefits on exchange.

FILE - The new iPhone 14 smartphones are on display at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s red “end call” button might soon be vacating its center position to take up residence one column to the right, it looks like it might have been mostly a false alarm. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Ahead of the launch of iPhone 15 series in September, the iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted price of 72,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 Plus was launched at a starting price of 89,990 last year and can now be availed at a significantly lower price with additional benefits on exchanging your old smartphone.

Also Read: Apple could begin development on A19 Bionic chip for future iPhone, suggests report

The iPhone 14 Plus has been listed for a price of 76,999 on Flipkart for the 128 GB version . However, the company is offering an additional discount of 4,000 on using HDFC cards for payments, bringing the effective price to 72,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is also providing an exchange bonus of up to 48,999. Do note that the said discount will depend on the condition and brand of your old phone.

Should you buy iPhone 14 Plus?

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus phone comes with a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smartphone comes powered by Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16 operating system.

The handset is offered in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. On the camera front, iPhone 14 Plus boasts of a dual camera setup on the back. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that features a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens. Additionally, both models feature a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The smartphone is claimed to deliver a video playback time of up to 26 hours.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST
