Apple's 2022 flagship, the iPhone 14 has got a massive price cut on Flipkart and can now be bought under ₹55,000. However, the big question here is should one still buy the iPhone 14 Plus with just a few months left ahead of the official iPhone 16 launch

The iPhone 14 Plus is listed at a price of ₹55,999 for the 128GB storage variant. Moreover, users with access to Flipkart Axis Credit Card can also take advantage of a ₹2,800 bank offer, which takes the effective price of the device down to ₹53,199. In contrast, the premium device is available for a price of ₹79,999 for the same variant on Apple's official website.

Should you iPhone 14 Plus at ₹ 53,199:

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus phone comes with a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smartphone comes powered by Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16 operating system.

The handset is offered in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. On the camera front, iPhone 14 Plus boasts of a dual camera setup on the back. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that features a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens. Additionally, both models feature a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The smartphone is claimed to deliver a video playback time of up to 26 hours.

However, with very limited time left for the release of the latest iPhone, the investment in an around 2 year old iPhone may not be wise. Notably, Apple introduced a number of AI features in iOS 18 via Apple Intelligence but all of these feature only work on iPhone 15 Pro variants. Meaning, that despite paying over ₹50,000 for a smartphone you won't get any of the new AI features of iPhones. It would be wiser to save up some money and wait for the iPhone 16 launch, which will most likely come with all the advanced featues.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!