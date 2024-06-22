iPhone 14 Plus gets a massive discount, now available for ₹53,199. Here's how you can grab the deal
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus gets a significant price drop on Flipkart, now available under ₹55,000. Should buyers opt for it with iPhone 16 launch approaching?
Apple's 2022 flagship, the iPhone 14 has got a massive price cut on Flipkart and can now be bought under ₹55,000. However, the big question here is should one still buy the iPhone 14 Plus with just a few months left ahead of the official iPhone 16 launch