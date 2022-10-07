iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and other details

Interestingly, as a part of the launch offer, the Cupertino-based company is offering a ₹7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store. This will bring the price of the smartphone variant down to ₹82,900.
Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India. Interested customers who were waiting for a long time to buy this flagship smartphone can purchase it starting today. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase on various platforms including Apple India store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Unicron and several other online and offline platforms in India.
iPhone 14 Plus: Price, offer
The iPhone 14 Plus comes in three variants and all models are available for purchase. The base 128GB model comes at a price of ₹89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB ROM come at a price of ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone model comes in five colour options including (Product) Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight and starlight.
Interestingly, as a part of the launch offer, the Cupertino-based company is offering a ₹7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store. This will bring the price of the smartphone variant down to ₹82,900. Furthermore, if users have an old iPhone model, they can trade it on the platform and get the iPhone 14 Plus for a much better deal with additional discount.
iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications
The iPhone 14 Plus is a larger variant of the base model iPhone 14. It features a 6,7-inch liquid retina display, same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a wide notch and not Dynamic Island style notch. Besides the large screen, all other specifications and features in the iPhone q4 Plus are the same as the vanilla model.
To recall, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset which also runs the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with Ceramic Shield front cover protection against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.
For optics, the device houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, this smartphone has a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.
