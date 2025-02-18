Apple is set to launch the iPhone SE 4 on February 19. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 is available for ₹ 52,400, with discounts and bank offers. Though attractive, potential buyers may prefer waiting for the SE 4, which is expected to support new Apple Intelligence features.

Apple's first launch of the year, iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e is likely to occur on 19 February. However, ahead of the launch of new Apple device, another phone has got a really good deal, which is the iPhone 14. The interesting thing is that iPhone SE 4 is said to be modelled after the iPhone 14 (in terms of design) but come with support Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 14 available for under ₹ 55,000: iPhone 14 is currently listed at a price of ₹52,400 on Reliance Digital for the 128GB variant. Moreover, there is a card offer available with HDFC bank and Bank of Baroda cards, which takes the effective price of the device to around ₹51,400.

Notably, iPhone 14 was originally launched at a price of ₹79,900 in India back in 2022. However, after the latest iPhone 16 launch in September last year, the iPhone 14 was reduced to a price of ₹59,900.

Regardless, the iPhone 14 is currently being available at around ₹8,500 discount and could be a good option until the launch of iPhone SE 4.

iPhone 14 specifications: iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels, along with ceramic shield protection. The phone runs on the latest iOS 18 but does not support latest Apple Intelligence features owing to the low RAM and underpowered processor.

The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple A15 bionic chipset and is the paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. For optics, the phone comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front is also 12MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

Should you buy iPhone 14 for under ₹ 55,000? With Apple at the cusp of launching iPhone SE 4, it would be much wiser to wait for the new phone than buying a 3 year old device. The primary reason for not buying the iPhone 14 at this point is access to Apple Intelligence features which iPhone SE 4 is likely to get.