iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could get Ultra wide cameras: What to expect

Reportedly, the Pro variants of iPhone 14 will pack a higher charging speed as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 07, 2022.
The launch of the latest smartphone series from Apple is about a week away and speculations about the models are pouring in from all directions. In a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
As per tweets from Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to get ultra-wide cameras. He also says that the price of the CMOS images sensor voice coil motor, and compact camera module (CCM) “have a significant unit of price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 per cent, 45 per cent , and 40 per cent," respectively.
Kuo has also claimed that the price rise of other components are limited. He tweeted, “Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade."
Earlier this year, Kuo suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature a larger camera bump as compared to the predecessors because of an upgraded 48MP wide camera sensor. He claimed, “diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 per cent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 per cent."
Meanwhile, as per a latest leak, the Cupertino-based company is expected to bring two new colour options with the iPhone 14 series. Dummy images of iPhone 14 Pro have appeared that shows the upcoming mobile in all-new Dark Purple and Blue colours. Other colour models shown in the images are Gold, White and Black. The antenna bands of the Gold and Purple models contrast with the frame due to being white, unlike iPhones in previous years.
It must be noted here that these images are dummy images. The information shared above must be taken with a pinch of salt.
