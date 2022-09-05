iPhone 14 Pro models to ship bigger batteries: Report

According to a prediction by Bloomberg’s tech journalist Mark Gruman, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models would house bigger size batteries. If Apple increases the battery size, it would be the second time in a row when the tech giant would be increasing its battery capacity.
As the much-awaited Apple launch event is likely to take place soon, several rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 line-up phones have been making rounds and the latest one suggests that Pro models will pack bigger batteries.
According to a prediction by Bloomberg’s tech journalist Mark Gruman, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models would house bigger size batteries. If Apple increases the battery size, it would be the second time in a row when the tech giant would be increasing its battery capacity. Gruman claimed this development in his Power On newsletter that comes out weekly.
Moreover, a post on Baidu (via 9To5Mac) also claimed that Apple can bump up the battery capacity of both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. Moreover, the post suggested that the base model of iPhone 14 could come with a 3279mAh battery compared to iPhone 13 which had a battery support of 3227mAh. Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3200mAh battery support compared to the iPhone 13 Pro which packed a 3095mAh battery.
However, the post from 9To5Mac also suggested that the technology giant might skimp on the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it comes to the battery size and reduce it to 4323mAh compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max which packs a battery life of 4353mAh.
Gruman also hinted that Apple is focusing on developing its eSIM technology and may ditch the physical SIM card slot for some models this year or early next year.
“And Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, with carriers preparing to steer users toward the digital, embedded SIM cards rather than physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered removing the physical SIM card slot altogether beginning either this year or next for some models," stated Gurman in his newsletter.
Additionally, a recent rumour suggests that Pro models will revive the classic iOS battery percentage indicator. According to ANI report citing per GSM Arena, the classic battery percentage indicator implies that it will have the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side and the rumour has been suggested by an alleged mockup of the device's interface shared with MacRumors.
