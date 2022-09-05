iPhone 14 Pro models to ship bigger batteries: Report

Moreover, a post on Baidu (via 9To5Mac) also claimed that Apple can bump up the battery capacity of both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. Moreover, the post suggested that the base model of iPhone 14 could come with a 3279mAh battery compared to iPhone 13 which had a battery support of 3227mAh. Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3200mAh battery support compared to the iPhone 13 Pro which packed a 3095mAh battery.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}