Apple's upcoming high-end iPhone14 Pro might feature a thicker overall design, with the width of the forthcoming lineup going up to 7.85mm, as per new schematics that have surfaced online.

Further, the phone may also have a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and another hole for the front-facing camera. It is likely to have a more prominent camera bump.

The punch-hole selfie design will be available only to the Pro series while the standard and the mini will be settling for a notch for yet another year.

Apple is anticipated to position its logo in the centre of the rear panel. The left edge of the device will likely have a volume rocker, alert slider, and a SIM-card slot, while the right edge will have the power button.

The iPhone 14 Pro will also include a speaker grille, a lightning port, and a microphone.

The phone may be powered by the next A16 Bionic chipset with up to 4 GB of RAM.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a 6.7-inch display.

The rest of the design traits seem to be unchanged compared to the current iPhone 13 generation, as per GSM Arena. The iPhone 14 will get the same iPhone 13 processor. Apple might change the name of the processor and make a few tweaks.

