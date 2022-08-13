iPhone 14 Pro series storage, RAM and more: New leaks surfaced, what to expect

Apple’s latest number series handsets are expected to be launched on September 13, 2022. The recent developments suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro variants would continue to offer 128GB of storage.
Apple’s number series never fails to gather a lot of attention and hype. With almost new leaks everyday, Apple 14 series is prominently making news. These Apple number series could come with four variants- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple’s latest number series handsets are expected to be launched on September 13, 2022. Earlier, iPhone 14 Pro models were speculated to come with increased storage capacity over the previous models. They were claimed to start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128Gb of the iPhone 13 Pro models. Recently, new developments have surfaced which suggests that the Apple upcoming Pro models will continue to offer 128GB of storage.
Earlier, research- firm TrendForce suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models can start with 256Gb storage. The recent developments by MacRumors quoting Haitong International Securities Tech Research Analyst Jeff Pu, claim that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro variants would continue to offer 128GB of storage just like its predecessor iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
Reportedly, the analyst mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be available in the same storage capacities- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB as the iPhone 13 Pro models.
It is also speculated that iPhone 14 Pro models might be launched at a price higher than its predecessor. To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro was launched in India the previous year at a price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage model.
The tech giant Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13. Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro models could be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. Whereas, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 number series devices.
Going by the Twitter handle name @Jioriku, the leakster claims that Apple iPhone 14 series will come powered by A16 Bionic chipset. Successor to the Apple A15 Bionic processor, A16 will be based on the same 5nm process. The new iPhones are said to be more powerful than iPhone 13 series and will also come with performance upgrade.
