iPhone 14 receives a MASSIVE 17% discount on Amazon: Details on offer
Amazon is offering a 17% discount on Apple's iPhone 14, with the 256GB variant priced at ₹65,998 instead of ₹79,900. Customers can also avail additional discounts through bank offers and smartphone exchanges.
Apple has always been making buzz with its products. Fans across the world often wait for good deals and offers on iPads, iPhones and its other gadgets. If you are someone who is planning to change his smartphone and looking for a good deal on an iPhone, here is the right time for you. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a massive discount of 17 percent to its customers on Apple’s iPhone 14.