Apple has always been making buzz with its products. Fans across the world often wait for good deals and offers on iPads, iPhones and its other gadgets. If you are someone who is planning to change his smartphone and looking for a good deal on an iPhone, here is the right time for you. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a massive discount of 17 percent to its customers on Apple’s iPhone 14.

As per Amazon, customers get the 256GB variant of iPhone 14 at a price of ₹65998, instead of ₹79900, providing a huge discount of 17 percent. So far, this is one of the best offers on iPhone 14. Moreover, you can further sweeten the deal by availing a bank offer and exchanging your old smartphone.

Interested customers can further avail 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on Citibank Card Non-Emi transaction. They can also get a ₹1200 instant discount on OneCard Credit EMI transactions with a minimum price value of ₹15,000.

Moreover, if customers exchange their old smartphones, they can further reduce the price up to ₹27000. However, it is noteworthy to understand that the handset up for exchange should be in a good working condition. You can check the availability of the exchange offer by entering your area pin code on Amazon.

The Apple’s handset is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Speaking of the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!