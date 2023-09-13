iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: From USB-C charging to Dynamic Island, a look at what's different1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Apple unveils iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders start on Sept 15. Prices start at ₹79,900. Improved specifications and new features such as Dynamic Island technology and USB Type-C charging.
Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series on Tuesday ending months-long rumours and discussions around the flagship smartphones from the tech giant. The four new iPhones introduced by Apple include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
