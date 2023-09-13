Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series on Tuesday ending months-long rumours and discussions around the flagship smartphones from the tech giant. The four new iPhones introduced by Apple include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin from September 15 while the flagship phones will start shipping from September 22.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Price comparison:

Apple has launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone at a starting price of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively in India. In comparison, the iPhone 14 is available on the company's official website for a price of ₹69,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus is available for ₹79,900.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 specification comparison:

Launched in September last year, iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone sports with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels along with ceramic shield protection. The smartphone is dual camera unit includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

In comparison, iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring two high-performance cores that boast a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, alongside a 6-core CPU for enhanced performance. Apple's impressive 16-core Neural Engine is capable of handling nearly 17 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 15 also boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus

While the display size remains the same at 6.1 inches, Apple has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability

Other new features:

One standout feature in the iPhone 15 is the use of Dynamic Island technology which replaces the notch found on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. Apple says that the use of this new technology will allow users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

Apple is also switching to the USB Type-C technology for charging, marking a departure from the proprietary lightning connector found on the iPhone 14 series.