During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 15 is available for ₹ 57,499, with a ₹ 2,900 cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank users, lowering the price to ₹ 54,599. It features a 6.1-inch display, 48MP camera, and A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple's last year flagship smartphone, iPhone 15 has received a significant price cut on Amazon and is available for under ₹55,000. Notably, phone was launched in September 2023 for 79,900 and is among the more affordable Apple products one can buy in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 discount during Amazon sale: iPhone 15 is priced at ₹57,499 for the 128GB variant during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Moreover, there is a ₹also ₹2,900 cashback on making the payment using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, taking the effective price to ₹54,599.

iPhone 15 specifications: iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch found on older iPhone models. This new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 15 boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size. Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.