iPhone 15 could manufacture in India, China: Report

Notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 14 models in India this year “is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly.”
iPhone 14 launch is around the corner and reports about iphone 15 have surfaced already. It has been reported that the technology giant Apple could produce iPhone 15 in India and China simultaneously.
Apple will be producing some smartphones in the iPhone 14 series in India to minimise the impact of geopolitical tensions between China and US amidst other reasons. Further, reportedly the gap in iPhone 14 production schedule between China and India is believed to have been reduced.
Notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 14 models in India this year “is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly." On the basis of this claim, he said, “It is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year."
It is noteworthy that Apple has been searching for an alternative market to manufacture its iPhone models. At the moment, China is the hub of Apple’ worldwide shipments. However, recent geopolitical tensions between China and the US administration as well as the disrupted economic activity due to COVID-19 lockdowns has reportedly forced Apple to look for alternatives to manufacture iPhone models somewhere else.
Reportedly, production of Apple phones in India and China would help Apple to minimise the impacts of problems faced by the technology giant in the recent months. However, Kuo has claimed that the geopolitical tension would not affect iPhone 14 mass production and shipment schedule.
Furthermore, reports have suggested that iPhone 14 models are planned to go into production in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China. It could be an important milestone for the Indian market but Apple seems to have its reservations about setting up India manufacturing units as it comes with its own challenges such as maintaining high standards and product secrecy.
To recall, the launch of the latest smartphone series from Apple is about a week away and speculations about the models are pouring in from all directions. In a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
