Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is here, and much like every year, there are massive discounts on iPhones. The e-commerce giant had already announced that iPhone 15 would be available effectively for under ₹49,999 during the yearly sale and now the company has also increased the instant discount on making the payment using specific banks.

iPhone 15 effectively available under ₹ 50,000:

iPhone 15 is listed for ₹54,999 on Flipkart and there is also a ₹3,500 instant bank discount on making the payment using HDFC Bank credit cards that takes the price down to ₹51,499. Moreover, for users who wish to exchange their old device, there is also a ₹1,500 exchange bonus, which takes the effective price of the Apple device to ₹49,999.

Notably, Flipkart has been accused in the past years of increasing the price of iPhones after the first few hours of sale but this year company has gone on to increase the card discount on iPhone 15, perhaps in a bid to make the deal more lucrative for buyers.

iPhone 15 specifications:

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching

