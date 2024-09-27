iPhone 15 effectively available for under ₹50,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Should you buy?
During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, iPhone 15 can be purchased for under ₹50,000 with discounts and exchange bonuses. This model includes a 6.1-inch display and enhanced camera features, making it a tempting offer for buyers.
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is here, and much like every year, there are massive discounts on iPhones. The e-commerce giant had already announced that iPhone 15 would be available effectively for under ₹49,999 during the yearly sale and now the company has also increased the instant discount on making the payment using specific banks.